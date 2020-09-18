The servers of the social networking platform Instagram and Facebook went down, causing problems for their users all over the world. Users were not able to log in their accounts after the server was down. Also, there was a problem of not loading the news feed.

Many users gave this information on Twitter. People started tweeting about the problems with Facebook and Instagram account with #instagramdown and #facebookdown. During this time people started saying that people ran towards Twitter to confirm that Instagram and Facebook were down.

One wrote, “Twitter was invented only to confirm that Facebook and Instagram are really down?”

However, users across the world, including India, were unable to access Instagram and Facebook on the Android and iOS platforms. This technical problem occurred after 11 pm. In Europe and North America, users had to deal with this problem. The great thing is that this time it took about an hour to solve the problem.