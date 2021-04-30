The number of cases of coronavirus infection in the world has exceeded 150 million. About it informs Johns Hopkins Research University.

The total number of infected is 150 551 424, 3 166 697 of them died from complications caused by the disease. The leader in the number of infections remains the United States, where more than 32 million cases have been recorded. India ranks second in the ranking with 18 million infected. It is followed by Brazil, where more than 14 million people have been infected with the coronavirus.

In Russia, the number of infections exceeds 4.7 million, according to the university. More than 108 thousand deaths were registered. Vaccination of the population continues in the country, more than 11.1 million people received the first component of the coronavirus vaccine in Russia. 6.8 million Russians received both vaccinations.

According to Bloomberg, the number of doses of various COVID-19 vaccines injected in the world has exceeded one billion. Vaccinations are available in 172 countries, and more than 18 million people are vaccinated daily. Half of all vaccinations are in the United States, India and China.