Former WorldSBK and British Superbike rider Yukio Kagayama has announced at the age of 47 that he is hanging up his helmet. Kagayama, who has never raced with any brand other than Suzuki, raced successfully in the WSBK, BSB and Japanese Championship for nearly three decades.

Yukio Kagayama started racing in 1990, in 1993 he became a test rider for Suzuki’s GP500 machine. He was active in the All-Japan Road Race Championship for seven years, but also raced a number of 250 and 500cc GPs as a wild card where he finished in the top ten several times.

After being an official test rider for the Suzuki MotoGP team on the GSV-R for a year, he started racing full-time in Europe from 2003, piloting the Rizla Suzuki team in the British Superbike Championship. A third place overall in 2004 earned Kagayama a seat on Belgium’s Suzuki Alstare WorldSBK team, where he took a shot at the title in 2005 and racked up four wins over a seven-season run.

In 2011, he returned to the Japanese Championship with his own Team Kagayama Suzuki. He also took part in the Suzuka 8 Hours a number of times. As he could no longer run at the front, he decided to stop.

“I am finishing my career as a pilot here. The last two seasons I was unable to fight for the win, so I made this choice. Walking has been difficult for some time because of the many injuries I have suffered and sometimes I couldn’t even get out of bed in the morning. I don’t have the motivation from when I was young.”