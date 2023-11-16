Mac Waltershistorical author of the Mass Effect series, will lead a new study founded thanks to NetEase, Worlds Untold: a team that aims to create new intellectual properties with a strong narrative component.

Walters left BioWare last January and is currently working on a action adventure set in a “breathtaking world, full of mystery and places to explore”, according to the first information provided by the publisher.

“We are creating incredible, meaningful stories that we believe can be better told and experienced through play,” said Mac Walters, CEO of Worlds Untold, in a press release. “We want to bring to life the worlds we all dream of discovering, then we will put players in the role of protagonists of the most unforgettable adventures.”

“The NetEase Games team shares our vision and passion for using the most advanced technology to create the best games possible. Their team’s support and creative freedom will certainly enable us to realize this vision.”

“NetEase Games wants to empower creators to think outside the box and help them realize their vision as seamlessly as possible,” said Simon Zhu, NetEase Games president of global investments and partnerships.

“Worlds Untold is building a team of highly experienced people to develop new worlds and action-adventure games for everyone, and we can’t wait to see what Mac and his team produce.”