The fires in California, United States, are putting the sequoias, the tallest trees in the world, at risk. Experts warn that the situation could get worse as these become more frequent and longer. While redwoods need fire to reproduce, the flames of recent years have exceeded their adaptive capacity.

The fire appears to be diminishing, but the danger to the redwoods is increasing. The world’s largest trees could be increasingly threatened by wildfires in the United States. And the fire could take multiple of these specimens that have grown for thousands of years.

The latest fire, near Yosemite National Park, one of the largest homes for sequoias in the world, set off alarms about the conservation of these trees.

And the US Forest Service last week announced emergency action on more than 5,000 acres in 12 redwood groves. A containment plan that will last until 2023.

Redwoods are increasingly threatened by prolonged fires fueled by climate change. AP – Eric Paul Zamora

Firefighters say they have slowed down the spread of the flames considerably, so some of the evacuation orders for residents of the areas surrounding the park have been lifted. However, the future of the redwoods is not encouraging.

What makes redwoods special?

118.6 meters is the height of the tallest sequoia recorded according to UNESCO. It is the “tallest living being on planet Earth”.

Many of these trees can exceed 100 meters and their average height is 90 meters, this is almost the size of the Statue of Liberty.

In addition, another of their peculiarities is that they can live more than 2,000 years. They are extremely resistant both to pathogens and insects, but also to fire, which now threatens their livelihood.

Geographic limits, one of the risks

The risk is, in part, in the limited area of ​​its habitat. Redwoods are only found on the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain range in the US state of California.

As shown in CNN, This place has very special conditions that allow the emergence and subsistence of sequoias. It has a height of between 1,524 and 2,438 meters that ensures mild temperatures in winter and summer, and a deep layer of snow.

Sequoias need to be at an altitude of between 1,524 and 2,438 meters to survive. AP

However, California is experiencing increasingly large and deadly wildfires because climate change has made the West much hotter and drier in the past 30 years.

In addition, scientists warn that the weather will continue to be more extreme and forest fires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable.

The so-called ‘Oak Fire’ has already consumed more than 7,300 hectares since last July 22, a size that is equivalent to more than half of San Francisco. And, according to AP figures, since 2015 there have been 15 of the 20 most destructive fires in state history. Between 2020 and 2021 alone, more than 2.75 million hectares were burned, an area the size of Haiti.

From Necessary to Threatening: Why Does Wildfire Endanger Redwoods?

The danger posed by today’s fires holds a paradox for redwoods. These need fire to reproduce because thanks to this they release their cone seeds. Also, new sequoias take root in the places cleared by the flames.

But the magnitude of the fires in recent years exceeds the capacity of the redwoods. As stated for CNN the California regional executive director for the National Wildlife Federation, “are not adapted to the new abnormal fire regime caused by climate change.”

In the past two years, wildfires generated by dry thunderstorms have destroyed a fifth of California’s estimated 75,000 redwoods. AP – Garrett Dickman

He adds: “This is not just about a longer fire season, but more frequent and more intense fires, burning at rates and temperatures they can’t survive.”

According to him Washington Post, the bark of its trees can withstand less intense fires as it is thick and its crowns are normally above the fire. However, the picture is different with the fires of recent years that are reaching its foliage.

How is climate change making the situation worse?

The recent figures reveal the threat that stalks the redwoods. Since 2020, three fires have caused the loss of between 13 and 19 percent of the entire population, according to alert for the Washington Post Christy Brigham, head of science and resource management for Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

Thousands of copies have been taken in recent years. More than 3,600 redwoods died as a result of the September 2021 fires at Windy and KNP in the southern Sierra Nevada.

As reported Univision “In the last two years, wildfires generated by dry thunderstorms have destroyed a fifth of the approximately 75,000 redwoods that exist in California.”

This is due in part to longer and hotter fire seasons. And also because due to the climatic emergency “forests become more flammable”.

With AP and local media