Costa Rican truck driver and blogger Milena Gonzalez posted a photo of herself in a topless outfit on her Instagram account (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned)which has 339 thousand subscribers.

The 35-year-old woman, who has been dubbed the “world’s sexiest truck driver,” was photographed at the Alpina Glamping campsite in the local province of Alajuela. In the posted shots, she appeared in a multi-colored knitted crop top with ties at the neck, which was fastened with gold chains around the bust.

The author of the post also wore blue denim micro shorts with abrasions, adding a brown braided belt with a voluminous buckle. At the same time, she tried on a straw-colored cowboy hat, sunglasses with black lenses, and beige and white gladiator sandals.

