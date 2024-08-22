A massive diamond weighing 2,492 carats has been extracted from a mine in Botswana, making it the second largest diamond ever discovered, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The diamond was found at the Karowe mine, operated by Canadian company Lucara Diamond Corp., and has yet to be properly evaluated, and it is unclear whether it will lead to the discovery of high-quality gemstones. The stone is not much smaller than the Cullinan Diamond, the world’s largest, which weighs 3,106 carats and was discovered in South Africa nearly 120 years ago.

Lucara’s Karowe mine is famous for its giant stones. In 2015, Lucara found the 1,109-carat Lesedi la Rona diamond, which at the time was the second largest diamond ever found, and was eventually sold for $53 million.