Maria Branyasconsidered the oldest person in the worldAnd died at the age of 117 in Olot (Gerona), in the retirement home where he had lived for years. His family reported his disappearance in a message on X.

La Maria Branyas ens ha deixat. She died as she wanted: while she slept, calm her pain.

Let us pray for one day:

“One day I won’t be here again. I will not go back to try coffee, nor eat yoghurt, nor eat at the Fada…, I will also leave my records, my first reflections… — Super Àvia Catalana (@MariaBranyas112) August 20, 2024

“Maria died as she wanted: while she was sleeping, peacefully and without pain.” In the same message, The family assures that they will always remember her for her advice and the kindness of her words.recalling those he had pronounced a few days ago: «One day that I do not know, but which is very close, this long journey will end. Death will find me tired of having lived so much, but I want to be remembered smiling, free and satisfied».

Defeated Covid at 113

Born in San Francisco on March 4, 1907 and of Catalan originMaria had surpassed all longevity records, even that of the Japanese Tomka Itookaborn on March 23, 1908, who will now receive the scepter of the oldest in the world. Branyas He had been living for years in the residence of Santa Maria di Tura in Olot. A 113 years old had overcome Covid-19 and his unique case has been the focus of numerous studies. Among them, that of the Josep Carreras Research Institute, whose director, Manel Esteller, had explained to the media that his longevity was due to the fact that “the age of his cells is 14 years less than that marked by his DNA”.

The message before dying

Only a few hours before dying, the venerable Catalan had said goodbye with an emotional message on social media to her account, managed by those who were assisting her: “And when my voice is silent with death, my heart will continue to speak to you of my love,” the Tagore quote indicated. “I feel weak. The hour is approaching. Don’t cry, I don’t like tears. And above all, don’t suffer for me. You already know me, wherever I go I will be happy, because in some way I will always carry you with me.”