The world’s oldest wine has been discovered in a funerary urn in Carmona, Spain. Incredibly, it is still liquid after over 2,000 years.. This exceptional find occurred in the necropolis of Carmona, where the cremated remains of an ancient Roman and a gold ring were also found.

The wine was found together with the ashes of a Roman, inside a glass urn. Archaeologists from the University of Cordoba studied the liquid, which initially surprised everyone. Juan Manuel Romanan archaeologist from the city, says that initially they could not believe that there could still be liquid preserved in a funerary urn.

Chemical analysis confirms: it is wine, the oldest wine

To determine whether the liquid was indeed wine, the researchers conducted various chemical analyses. They examined the pH, the presence of organic matter and mineral saltsas well as substances derived from the remains of the deceased and from the glass urn itself. The results of the analyses have confirmed that it is wine, containing seven polyphenols also present in modern Andalusian wines.

The absence of syringic acid, a particular polyphenol, led to the assumption that it was originally a white wine, which over time acquired a reddish color. It was not possible to establish the precise geographical origin of the winebut some mineral salts present in the liquid are common in white wines produced in the region that was once part of the ancient Roman province of Baetica.

A thousand-year-old record

The wine dates back to the first century AD, making it the oldest wine ever discovered, surpassing the record of the bottle of wine from Speyer, Germany, dating back to the fourth century AD. This extraordinary find not only rewrites the history of wine, but also offers new perspectives on Roman funerary practices and eating habits.

But the surprises of the Carmona necropolis do not end here. In another funerary urn three amber jewels, a small bottle of perfume with hints of patchouli and remains of fabrics were found probably in silk. This rich funerary equipment underlines the importance of the family buried in the mausoleum, located along a main road that connected Carmona to Hispalis, now Seville.

What do you think of this incredible discovery? Leave a comment and let us know your opinion!