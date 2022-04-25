The world’s oldest person has died in Japan at the age of 119. Kane Tanaka was born on January 2, 1903, in the southwestern region of Fukuoka. She died in a care home where she had lived for years.

In 2019, Tanaka officially became the oldest human in the world according to Guinness World Records. She called it the best moment of her life at the time. She was actually supposed to carry the Olympic torch for the Tokyo Games, but that could not take place due to the corona virus.

According to an executive at the care home, Tanaka liked to play board games, drink soda and eat chocolate. ,,Her favorite game was Othello, which she had become very good at. She often beat everyone in the care home,” Guinness said in a comment.

Governor Seitaro Hattori said he was saddened by Tanaka's passing. "I was looking forward to seeing her this year and eating chocolate and drinking soda together."

Tanaka had four children and adopted a fifth. She married in 1922.

aging population

Japan has the most aging population in the world. More than 28 percent of Japanese are 65 years of age or older.

The oldest person ever to be age-determined by Guinness was Frenchwoman Jeanne Louise Calment, who died in 1997 at the age of 122.

Oldest human

Lucile Randon is reportedly now the oldest human in the world at 118 years. The Frenchwoman became infected with the corona virus a year ago, but recovered after a few weeks.

