An international team of scientists say they have new insight into how the first animals survived after traces of what they describe as the world’s oldest meal were found in a 550 million-year-old fossil.

Researchers at the Australian National University (ANU) analyzed ancient fossils from the Ediacaran period after their discovery in Russia in 2018. The findings were published in the journal Current Biology this week.

Some of the oldest life forms on Earth are referred to as the Ediacaran biota. This group is based on the oldest fossils ever discovered, providing evidence for complex multicellular organisms.

In a fossilized specimen of the slug-like Kimberella, the team detected phytosterol molecules preserved in the creature’s gut. The chemical, which is found in plants, suggested it fed on algae and bacteria from the ocean floor.

Study co-author Jochen Brocks, a professor at the Australian National University, said the nutrient-rich algae may have contributed to the growth of Kimberella.

“The energy-rich diet may explain why the organisms in the Ediacara biota were so large. Almost all of the fossils that came before the Ediacaran biota were single-celled and microscopic in size,” Brocks said, according to a press release.

Paleontologists have suggested that Kimberella was probably one of the most advanced creatures of the Ediacaran era, with a mouth and intestines and digested food in the same way as modern animals.

“Scientists already knew that Kimberella left feeding marks by scraping the algae that covered the sea floor, which suggested that the animal had an intestine,” explained Brocks. “But it was only after analyzing molecules from Kimberella’s gut that we were able to determine exactly what she ate and how she digested food,” he said in the press release.

Another organism called Dickinsonia, one of the first animals on Earth, was a less advanced creature without a mouth or intestines. It grew up to 1.4 meters long and had a rib-like design imprinted on its body, according to the researchers.

Kimberella and Dickinsonia fossils were collected from cliffs near the White Sea in northwest Russia in 2018 by the study’s lead author, Dr. Ilya Bobrovskiy from the German Research Center for Geosciences GFZ. He completed the work as part of his doctoral thesis at ANU.

doctor Bobrovskiy said the findings are helping scientists trace the evolution of the first animals and how they relate to their descendants today.

He described the animals of the Ediacaran biota, which lived on Earth before the ‘Cambrian Explosion’ that led to the modern animal, as “the origin of us and all animals that exist today”.

🇧🇷[Eles] were a mix of absolute strangers like Dickinsonia and more advanced animals like Kimberella, which already had some physiological properties similar to humans and other animals today,” he explained in the press release.

“These creatures are our deepest visible roots,” he added.