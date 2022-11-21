Home page World

Of: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

“Gogo” Priscilla Sitienei: The “oldest elementary school student in the world” is dead. © Twitter/Hon Abraham Kirwa

She was almost 100 years old, but went to elementary school with frenetic zeal, also to inspire young women – Priscilla Sitienei, whose life was even made into a film, is dead.

Nairobi – She died at the age of 99 – nothing unusual in itself. But there was little that was ordinary about Priscilla Sitienei of Kenya. Her story inspired the film industry, UNESCO and the UN to recognize her work.

Like the British BBC reported, Sitienei passed away peacefully at her home in Kenya. The “oldest elementary school student in the world” began developing health complications after attending class on Wednesday. She and her 12-year-old classmates had been preparing for final exams, which were due to start next week.

Seven years ago, international media reported on the Kenyan who, at the age of over 90, attended school for the first time with her great-great-grandchildren. In her childhood she could not afford this, she grew up in British-occupied Kenya.

“Gogo” wanted to motivate young mothers to return to school

She told Unesco last year that she wanted to encourage young mothers to go back to school. “I wanted to show an example not only to them but to other girls around the world who aren’t going to school, without education there will be no difference between you and a chicken,” she said.

Joined Leaders Vision Preparatory School in 2010, but has also served as a midwife in her village of Ndalat in the Rift Valley for more than 65 years. She had even helped deliver some of her later classmates. Affectionately called “Gogo”, which means “grandmother” in the local Kalenjin language. She said the BBC in 2015 that she was finally learning to read and write – an opportunity she never had as a child.

“I see children who are lost, children without fathers, who are hopelessly going in circles”

She proactively approached children who were out of school and asked why. “They tell me they’re too old,” she said. “I tell them, ‘Well, I’m in school and you should be too.'”

“Gogo” continues: “I see children who are lost, children without fathers, who go in circles hopelessly. I would like to inspire them to go to school.” Only since a school reform 19 years ago has it been possible to attend school free of charge in Kenya. In rural areas in particular, however, there is a lack of funds for adequate education. According to the UN, 60 percent of children between the ages of 15 and 17 do not attend school in sub-Saharan Africa.

Her story was told in a French film called Gogo, which gave her the opportunity to visit France and meet First Lady Brigitte Macron there. The film’s co-writer Patrick Pessis tweeted: “Your message about girls’ education lives on.” (cgsc with dpa)

Despite a comparatively low magnitude of 5.6, an earthquake on the Indonesian island of Java caused major damage. The death toll on Java is also increasing.