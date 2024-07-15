Home page World

Wall paintings are very valuable as artefacts for research. Even more so if they are particularly old. Scientists have now made such a discovery in Southeast Asia.

Jakarta/Makassar – When scientists succeed in uncovering wall paintings, there is often great enthusiasm: not only can cave paintings provide clues to the life of prehistoric cultures, but in rare cases they can even completely question the current state of prehistoric research. Researchers from Griffith University in Brisbane, Australia, have now made a particularly astonishing discovery in a cave in Indonesia.

The Indonesian cave painting is the oldest of its kind ever found

The researchers discovered the important artifact in the south of the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia. There it was located in the limestone cave Leang Karampuang in the Maros-Pangkep region, which has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The scientists dated the origin of the cave painting to a time more than 50,000 years ago, as they reported in a report on the website of the Griffith University This makes the work of art the oldest known of its kind in the world.

The cave painting depicts three human-like figures interacting with a wild boar, as the researchers involved explain on their university’s website. “The results suggest that both the depiction of human-like figures and animals and the use of composed scenes in art have an older origin in human history than previously assumed,” the statement says.

The scientists also published their research results in the journal NatureHowever, the questions that remain unanswered are not only whether the wild boar had a special symbolic significance in the culture of that time, but also what the depicted coexistence of man and animal could actually mean.

According to researchers, the cave painting could be older than 51,200 years

To determine the age of the cave painting, the team led by rock art specialist Adhi Agus Oktaviana used a novel method called laser ablation U-series analysis (LA-U-series analysis). This enabled the researchers to date tiny layers of calcium carbonate that had built up on the artwork over the course of thousands of years.

The research results showed that the underlying artwork must have been created at least 51,200 years ago. In addition to the fact that the find is currently the oldest known reliably dated cave painting in the world, it also has another status: According to researchers at Griffith University, the cave painting is also the earliest narrative art that has ever been found.

The Indonesian island of Sulawesi had already become the focus of archaeologists a few years ago: In 2021, researchers came across a wall painting of a warty pig (Sus celebensis) in a cave here. And in 2019, researchers in the karst region of South Sulawesi discovered the oldest representational cave painting by Homo sapiens to date: It was at least 43,900 years old and came from the same karst region in the southwest of Sulawesi, the researchers involved reported. End of 2019 in the journal Nature.

Previous European cave paintings are much younger than the mural found in Indonesia

Cave and wall paintings that have so far been brought to light in Europe by researchers as sensational archaeological finds cannot, or can only barely, keep up with this. While the wall paintings in Lascaux, which are around 17,000 years old, show geometric and human representations in addition to animals such as horses, deer and buffalo, the cave in Altamira is known as the “cave of the bison” – the paintings there are around 14,000 years old.

But a sensational archaeological discovery also caused a stir in Spain in September 2023. There, researchers discovered cave paintings in Cova Dones near Valencia that they estimated to be around 24,000 years old, making them a lot younger than the cave paintings now found in Sulawesi. (fh)