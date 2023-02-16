A Sotheby’s worker displays the millennial Hebrew Bible that goes up for auction May 16 in New York. / AFP

It is more than a thousand years old, it is the oldest and most complete Hebrew Bible in the world and whoever wants to get hold of it will have to pay around 50 million euros. It is the estimated price of this bibliographic jewel that contains the word of God, Yahweh for the Jews, transcribed by a single hand. Known as the Sassoon Codex, Sotheby’s uploaded it