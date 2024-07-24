Home page World

The pest of fishing, now also in Croatia: The puffer fish was caught in the Adriatic. Its neurotoxin can have fatal consequences for humans.

Munich – Dive into the crystal clear blue Adriatic, go snorkeling or just put your feet in the water – Croatia’s sea has something to offer everyone and attracts numerous holidaymakers every summer. But with the current heatwave in Croatia, you should exercise caution if you want to cool off.

Off Pula: Angler fishes dangerous puffer fish out of the Adriatic

Recently, one of the world’s most dangerous fish species was caught in a fishing net in Croatia, a popular holiday destination. According to the Facebook page of the Aquarium Pula Seven of these specimens were among the catch of an angler who had gone fishing on the island of Ceja off Pula.

Maximum length of 110 centimeters: Poisonous puffer fish spreads in the Mediterranean

The harehead pufferfish (Lagocephalus sceleratus) is a marine inhabitant that originally occurs in the tropical Indo-West Pacific. According to fischlexikon.eu This puffer fish reaches a maximum length of 110 cm and a weight of seven to eight kilograms. Its back is greenish-brown, while the belly is whitish. The upper and lower sides are covered with small spines and it has strikingly large, sharp incisors.

This fish usually lives in sandy areas and close to the bottom. Experts explain that the harehead pufferfish has been able to spread relatively undisturbed in the Mediterranean because it has hardly any natural enemies. Global warming and the rise in water temperatures, which also has enormous consequences for holidaymakers, are also encouraging its spread.

Deadly even at minimal dose: Puffer fish emits neurotoxin

The reason why the harehead pufferfish is considered one of the most dangerous fish species in the world is its neurotoxin. The main component of this poison, tetrodotoxin (TTX), is one of the strongest poisons known and can be fatal to humans even at a minimal dose of two milligrams, according to the Aquarium Pula.

Poisoning by TTX can cause symptoms such as numbness, nausea and vomiting. Muscle weakness, paralysis and breathing problems are also possible. It is particularly dangerous if the poison causes respiratory paralysis, which can ultimately lead to cardiac arrest.

Poisonous puffer fish is considered a pest for fisheries

However, the harehead pufferfish is considered shy and generally avoids coastal regions. Adriatic holidaymakers can therefore breathe a little easier, but should still be cautious. Fishermen and anglers in particular must be warned, as the pufferfish is considered a pest for fishing.

It often attacks fishing nets, snatching the fishermen’s catch and leaving nets torn by its sharp teeth. Its diet consists mainly of invertebrates such as squid and octopus, but also crustaceans and fish.

The poisonous harehead pufferfish has now also been spotted in the Adriatic Sea off Croatia.

