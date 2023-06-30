Barrie Drewitt-Barlow spared no expense in the birth of her first granddaughter Marina.

The birth of a grandchild is always a very touching and emotional moment for a grandfather, especially if it’s the first time and if it’s a granddaughter.

However, this new grandfather spared no expense for the birth of his first granddaughter, giving him something crazy. Barrie Drewitt-Barlow he is an English multi-millionaire and also driven by his enormous fortune of about 200 million pounds, he has decided to make a very expensive and original gift for the little girl Marinagiven birth by daughter Saffron.

Source: web

For the occasion, the grandfather saw fit to give his newborn granddaughter a beautiful villa with the addition of a 5 million pound trust fund. A truly incredible gift for the little girl who will obviously realize her grandfather’s generosity later on.

The story was told by the British tabloid The Mirror who also interviewed Grandpa Barrie. “I have just bought her a new house this weekend worth £1m and have commissioned a team of interior designers to come in and completely refurbish it for her. Aspen has just bought them a £5,000 Dior pram and pushchair. And as this is my first grandchild, I have set up a £5million trust fund for her, so she’s already a multi-millionaire.” – he said.

Barrie, 51, added: “Tony Drewitt-Barlow and I couldn’t be more proud of Saffron Drewitt-Barlow and Conor Tucker for giving birth to this little princess for our family. Our first granddaughter is a new princess to be spoiled”.

Barrie is not new to these gestures of generosity towards his family. Years ago he gave it to his newborn son Romeo a £2.5m yacht.