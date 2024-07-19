The SUV in question, the Karlmann Kingis that of the Vercarmodel Saro from Beinasco (Turin) who had an ambitious project, build The Most expensive SUV in the world from $3.8 million. Unfortunately, Vercarmodel went bankrupt in 2020. Today, the SUV in question is also at the disposal of the bankruptcy trustee, and has been seized by Financial Police of Turin (it is a seizure of 2.4 million euros). This happened because the Falsone familyowner of the company, was accused of fraudulent bankruptcyOne of the main suspects was placed under house arrest, while the other was banned from carrying on business for six months.

Features of the world’s most expensive Karlmann King SUV

The Kalman King, as mentioned above, is the largest and most expensive SUV in the world. This luxury vehicle is truly unusual, and stands out for its impressive size, elegant design, and sky-high prices. As for its aesthetic features, these are inspired by the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk stealth bomber; to be fair, the Karlmann King features angular and sharp lines, and the use of carbon fiber that covers the body makes it even more aggressive and forward-looking.

It features a 6.8-liter Ford V10 engine that delivers nearly 400 horsepower, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The Karlmann King has a top speed of 140 km/h. This luxury SUV is best suited for smooth and comfortable driving even on rough terrain.

Karlmann King the most expensive SUV in the world

Another interesting feature is the asymmetry of the design, in fact there are two doors on the right and only one on the left. With 6 meters of length and 6 tons of weight (reaches 9 tons with the armor plating), the Karlmann King is a true colossus on the road. While the interior is of immense luxury, lined with fine materialsincluding leather, suede and fine wood.

Karlmann King, interior of the most expensive SUV in the world

There are several options available to ensure the maximum comfort, including 4K satellite TV, PlayStation 4, coffee machine, electrically adjustable table and more. A is also provided armor plating in order to protect passengers.

Karlmann King, unrivalled luxury in the passenger compartment

The base price of the Karlmann King starts at 1.6 million euros, but with customizations – which as explained are truly unique – it can exceed 3.8 million euros. Furthermore, only 9 units were produced, as it was designed for wealthy buyers looking for luxury and exclusivity.

Vercarmodel Bankruptcy and Confiscation of the World’s Most Expensive SUV

A has been put in placeinvestigationwhich comprises money laundering and false invoices aside of the Falsone family. The business was born in Turin, and now after the failure an investigation has been launched at the company.

The company, a flagship of the Turin automotive industry, specializing in prototypes and niche vehicle projects, had declared bankruptcy in 2020. This decision had been taken after months of uncertainty over the market situation and the financial conditions of the company, which had previously worked for major automotive brands (Porsche, Ferrari and Audi).

VercarModel Saro of Turin has gone bankrupt.

The Economic and Financial Police Unit of the Guardia di Finanza of Turin, headed by Colonel Alessandro Langella, through investigations into the accounting, documentation and financial research, was able to reconstruct the dynamics in order to understand where the large sums of money and valuables (such as watches and other jewelry) were located. In fact, according to the documents, the owner of the company, his family and two consultants had planned to “make disappear” the assets of the company – which was in difficulty – through a “planned diversionary action”. They also attempted to fraudulently transfer their most important businesses to a new company then managed by the main suspect.

It is known that the defendants have repeatedly attempted to recover the company’s assets after the failureand they would also have made use of front man in order to rent, buy and sell goods and properties during bankruptcy. investigations yes. I am concluded with serious charges, in particular 12 people were accused of the crimes of self-laundering, bank fraud and use of credit for operations that practically never existedTwo people are under house arrest while the other ten are under investigation

Who is VercarModel Saro

Vercarmodel Saro it’s a’Italian company with headquarters in Beinasco (Turin)specializing in the design (and therefore engineering) and production of prototypes and customized luxury cars. Founded in 1993, the company has 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, working with world-famous companies such as Ferrari, Porsche and Audi.

Logo Vercarmodel Saro

Among his most famous creations is the armored SUV Karlmann King, valued at €3.8 million and considered the most expensive in the world. Vercarmodel left a significant sign in the Italian automotive industry, showcasing excellence and innovation in the design and production of unique luxury cars.