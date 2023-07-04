Diego Sousai

07/04/2023

A white Nellore cow was sold for an impressive price, setting a new record and becoming the most expensive cow in the world. A 4 and a half year old Nelore female named Viatina-19 FIV Mara Móveis, had 1/3 of her property auctioned for 6.99 million reais in Arandú, in the interior of São Paulo.

Nellore cows are known for their bright white coat and prominent bulbous hump above the shoulders. Originally from India and named after the Indian district of Nelore in the state of Andhra Pradesh, these cows have proven to be one of the most important breeds in Brazil. Its hardiness and ability to thrive on poor quality forage, thanks to its efficient metabolism, are hallmarks.

In addition, Nellores have favorable reproductive characteristics. Females have wider pelvic openings and larger birth canals, facilitating the reproduction process. To top it off, calves require little human intervention to grow healthy to adulthood. This ease of reproduction, combined with their dense skin that makes it difficult for blood-sucking insects to penetrate, makes Nellores resistant to various parasitic infections.

With approximately 167 million Nellore cattle in Brazil, this breed represents about 80% of the total number of cows across the country. This record value achieved by the cow further strengthens the international reputation of the Nellore breed and highlights its value in the global cattle market.























