On the field of cricket, the players have their eyes on making a record in such a way that no player can find them quickly. Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar has such a record that no player can find him quickly. A few days ago, England fast bowler James Anderson has set a new record with 600 Test wickets. Now no bowler can touch this figure quickly but West Indies’ very dangerous former great Courtney Walsh talked to our colleague Times of India and said that who can be the player who can get this record.Courtney Walsh, one of the most dangerous bowlers in the world, said in an interview, “James Anderson (it’s a great achievement. For any fast bowler it is as great an effort as you need to take 500 or 600 wickets).” It just shows the hard work and dedication Anderson put in over the years. His target for 700 wickets is tremendous.

Courtney Walsh was asked that you were the first player to take 500 Test wickets, but now a lot of bowlers are reaching here. Will more and more bowlers be able to cross the 500 wicket mark?



Now buy a car or wait for Diwali bumpers discounts, every answer will be found here

He said that the amount of cricket played now would break the record. You will find a lot of bowlers getting 500–600 wickets. I hope I can live to see someone taking 1000 wickets. I was predicting at one time that Muttiah Muralitharan would surpass it, but he retired at 800. This is not an easy route, but it is possible.

Jasprit Bumrah brilliant bowler

When asked about Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling, he replied, ‘He has the ability to reach Anderson and Broad. He is a very skilled bowler. He has a fun run-up that people want to change. But this is what is best for him. If he stays fit, he can make a big mark in all formats. How hungry he is to achieve success is just about it.