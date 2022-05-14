Walking from mountain to mountain, suspended high above the ground with only a vast valley opening up below, is not for the faint of heart. But thrill seekers – and infrastructure lovers – will be flocking to the holiday resort Dolní Morava in the north-east of the Czech Republic to climb the longest suspended walkway in the new world.

Under construction for the past two years, the 721-meter-long span, aptly named Sky Bridge 721, officially opened on Friday.

+ Fuel cell car breaks world autonomy record

Austrian blogger Victoria Fellner visited Sky Bridge 721 earlier this week as part of a preview event, sharing photos on her Instagram account.

“I was afraid the suspension bridge would shake a lot, but it wasn’t that bad,” Fellner said. “The view is really impressive and you can even see the forest down there through the trellis! Luckily I’m not afraid of heights.

Sky Bridge 721, suspended by cables, stands 95 meters above the valley floor and spans between 1,110 and 1,116 meters above sea level. The bridge can be accessed by cable car and crossing is a one-way business. Upon exiting the footbridge on the other side, visitors can follow a forest path paved with signs detailing Czech history. There is also a corresponding virtual reality phone game.

The 1.2 meter wide Sky Bridge is open to children of all ages and heights, but is not suitable for people with strollers or wheelchairs.

Currently, travelers must book Sky Bridge 721 tickets in advance on the Dolní Morava website, with adult prices starting at US$14.60.

Dolní Morava, situated on the Czech border with Poland, is a vacation spot that is also home to ski slopes, an alpine roller coaster reputedly the second longest in Europe, a mountaintop restaurant and an attraction called the Sky Walk – a curved structure with wooden walkway and slide located at 1,116 meters above sea level.

The Czech Republic’s Sky Bridge is 154 meters longer than the current Guinness World Record suspended walkway, the Baglung Parbat walkway in Gandaki Province, Nepal.

Sky Bridge 721 is about a 2.5-hour drive from the Czech capital, Prague.