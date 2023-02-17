French food company Lactalis said on Thursday it had been indicted over a five-year-old global scandal in which dozens of babies fell ill from powdered milk contaminated with salmonella, which led to mass recalls of products in France and elsewhere. countries such as Colombia and Spain in 2017.

Prosecutors have filed criminal charges, also targeting the Celia Laiterie de Craon group’s factory, for gross fraud, involuntary bodily harm and failure to comply with a request to remove the contaminated milk, it said.

Lactalis, one of the world’s largest dairy groups, said it was cooperating with the investigation. In Brazil, the company owns the brands President, Parmalat, Elegê, Batavo, Itambé, among others.

Several babies were diagnosed with salmonella poisoning in late 2017 in France after being given dairy products owned by Lactalis. In France alone, 36 babies showed symptoms of salmonella three days after administering Lactalis products. Spain and Greece also reported cases, with Lactalis admitting at the time that its milk powder in more than 80 other countries was affected.

Symptoms of Salmonella poisoning can range from relatively benign gastroenteritis to serious illness in very young children, the elderly, and patients with weakened immunity.

Prosecutors accuse Lactalis of not promptly issuing a recall to limit damage and said they had identified several problems in its production chain that led to the contamination in the first place. Lactalis in mid-January 2018 withdrew from the shelves all powdered milk produced by Craon, more than 12 million packages.

The company and its reclusive chief executive, billionaire Emmanuel Besnier, have been heavily criticized for not having publicly addressed the problem for weeks. In 2018, Lactalis even claimed that the contamination had been caused by work carried out at the factory in the first half of 2017. But France’s main bacteriology body, the Institut Pasteur, found that the bacteria had been present in the site’s production since 2005.

Several hundred people filed lawsuits against Lactalis, mostly for fraud, and investigators collected dozens of witness statements. Thursday’s allegations are “evidence of the existence of serious and substantiated evidence in this case,” said Jade Dousselin, a lawyer for a consumer association for the plaintiffs in the case. She said the move was “the first step towards the conviction of those responsible for this major health scandal”.

A Foodwatch spokeswoman, Ingrid Kragl, said she hoped for “exemplary sanctions” that would end what she called a “climate of impunity” for food companies.

A 2022 study of the case submitted to investigators found that Lactalis had shown “lack of vigilance, or even blindness” towards repeated signs that its production had become unsafe.

Justice also imposes judicial control on both companies based in the French department of Mayenne (west), with a guarantee of 300,000 euros (R$ 1.7 million) each, specified the same sources.

“This stage marks the beginning of the judicial instruction, in which Lactalis undertakes to participate, fully and with total transparency”, declared the group, adding that this will allow revealing the “scientific truth”.