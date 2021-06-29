D.he Eurobike, along with Interbike in Las Vegas and the Taipei Cycle Show, is the world’s leading trade fair for the bicycle industry and will take place in Frankfurt from 2022. This has been announced by the exhibition companies of the cities of Frankfurt and Friedrichshafen. The fair has been held in Friedrichshafen since 1991 and attracted around 60,000 guests there in 2019, a third of whom were trade visitors. The leading trade fair is a “pearl”, said Frankfurt’s Lord Mayor Peter Feldmann (SPD). He is assuming that significantly more visitors will come to Frankfurt, since the city’s trade fair has significantly more space to offer, and there are better transport links with the airport and the train station than in the city on Lake Constance. “We want to be the bicycle city”, Frankfurt has the potential for that, said Feldmann.

According to reports, both cities want to set up a joint venture and thus organize Eurobike together in the future. The Aero aviation trade fair is also to be hosted by this joint company in the future, but will remain in Friedrichshafen. For the first time, Eurobike is to take place from July 13, 2022 and then annually, it lasts just under a week. Feldmann, who is also chairman of the supervisory board of Messe Frankfurt, said he would like an “active trade fair” that would not only take place in the exhibition halls but also in the city.

This was also offered to the organizers of the IAA world auto fair when, after disappointing visitor numbers and protests, it was considering a change of location in 2019 and ultimately decided to move to Munich. The IAA, which took place every two years in autumn, was until then the largest product show in Frankfurt, with up to a million visitors at times.