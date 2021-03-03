A shark 1.80 meters long, glows in the dark and inhabits the depths of New Zealand waters is the “World’s largest luminous vertebrate known to date”, according to a scientific study published Wednesday.

This stone shark (Dalatias licha), as well as two other species (Etmopterus lucifer and Etmopterus granulosus) that inhabit the depths of the Dutch waters, and that were already known, are capable of produce visible light through chemical reactions.

In January 2020, three specimens of these species were captured during an expedition carried out by the Water and Atmosphere Research Institute (NIWA) of New Zealand on the waters that cover the Chatham Rise ocean floor, an area that stretches 1,000 kilometers east of the oceanic country.

Bioluminescent animals produce light to hunt, to reproduce, as well as to camouflage themselves in light environments and protect themselves from predators. Photo Jérôme Mallefet

Jérôme Mallefet, lead author of the study published in the scientific journal Frontiers of Marine Sciences and who confirmed for the first time the existence of bioluminescent sharks in New Zealand, explained that the specimens captured produce a blue-green light that slowly glows and darkens.

“They glow in the dark, they don’t sparkle”explained the Belgian scientist, who had the rare opportunity to study these characteristics in freshly caught specimens.

Sharks, like other bioluminescent creatures, produce light to hunt to their prey, to reproduce or when they are in a group, as well as to camouflage in bright environments in order to protect themselves from predators, says the NIWA statement.

Mallefet calculates that 57 of the 540 species Known sharks can produce bioluminescent light, most of them small in size that inhabit the so-called “twilight zone” of the sea, more than 200 meters deep.

“The existence of luminous organisms in this area (where the three species of sharks were found) makes it increasingly obvious that producing light in depth has an important role in structuring the enormous ecosystem of our planet”, indicates the scientific study .

Mallefet’s research – together with his colleague Laurent Duchatelet of the Catholic University of Leuven and Darren Stevens of the NIWA – could help us better understand the animals of the deep sea.

Source: EFE