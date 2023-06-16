Diego Sousai

06/16/2023

The world’s largest kidney stone was removed from a patient in Sri Lanka – and is approximately the size of an orange, the length of a banana and the weight of four hamsters.

Measuring 13.372 centimeters long and weighing 801 grams, the kidney stone broke two world records when it was removed by Sri Lankan army doctors. Previously, the records were 13 centimeters in length, set in India in 2004, and 620 grams in weight, set in Pakistan in 2008, according to the Guinness Book.

Guinness confirmed that both records were broken by the Sri Lankan stone, removed at the Colombo Army Hospital. Kidney stones are solid pieces of material that crystallize in the kidneys, ureters or bladder due to genetic and environmental factors.

They are relatively common, affecting around 10% of people at some point in their lives, and some studies suggest they may be becoming even more common.

Most types can be avoided by staying hydrated and reducing your sodium intake. According to the Mayo Clinic, drinking 2 to 3 liters of water a day can help remove small stones – less than 3 millimeters in diameter – by flushing out the urinary system.

However, the process is notoriously painful.

Stones larger than 3 millimeters in diameter usually require more extensive treatment, such as surgery to remove them. Such treatments include using sound waves to break up the stones or surgery through a small incision in the lower back.

A 2018 study suggested that the prevalence of kidney stones is increasing among both men and women in the United States.

To confirm the diagnosis of kidney stones, doctors may use imaging techniques such as ultrasound or computed tomography (CT). An increase in the general use of CT scans over the last 30 years – which are more likely to detect stones – may be partly responsible for the increased rate of kidney stone diagnoses, experts say.























