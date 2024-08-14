Home World

The iceberg with the strange name has been astonishing scientists for months. The colossus rotates on its own axis – but for how long?

Munich – A23a is the unspectacular name of the largest iceberg in the world. It broke off from the Antarctic ice shelf over 30 years ago, but has not melted since then. For months it has refused to swim with the current and is spinning on the spot.

Scientists make incredible discovery in Antarctica

Last year it was announced that the iceberg A23a was moving unexpectedly quickly from the Antarctic Weddell Sea towards the South Atlantic. Experts had already expressed fears that the 4000 square kilometre iceberg could melt and break into several pieces. However, its movement was temporarily interrupted by it becoming caught in a huge whirlpool. The gigantic iceberg has been rotating on its own axis in the Southern Ocean for months.

This phenomenon can be seen in satellite images provided to the British broadcaster BBC Scientists there expressed the suspicion that A23a may not be able to escape from the so-called Taylor column in the next few years. Mark Brandon, a polar researcher at the Open University, told BBC: “A23a is the iceberg that simply refuses to die.” The iceberg, which is 4.5 times the size of Berlin, could destroy entire ecosystems when it melts, researchers fear. In May of this year, researchers made a disturbing discovery on the “doomsday glacier.”

Melting is inevitable: Iceberg A23a is probably only delaying its end

The migration of A23a from Antarctica began in 1986. At that time, the iceberg broke away from the Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf, but remained stuck on the sea floor for years. In 2020, it finally broke away, but is now back in a place where it rotates around itself. Scientists at the British Antarctic Surveya polar research institute, estimate that the iceberg rotates about 15 degrees counterclockwise every day, meaning it completes a full rotation in just 24 days.

Although the 4000 square kilometre iceberg has so far prevented melting in the South Atlantic, it has large depressions created by waves and weather. The Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC) captured A23a in April this year, but the iceberg did not move. However, it will not be stopped again by the sea floor, from which the iceberg is said to be more than 1000 metres away.

According to the scientists, the iceberg is stuck in a type of vortex that was first discovered in the 1920s by the physicist Sir Geoffrey Ingram Taylor – hence the name Taylor column. The scientists could not estimate how long the iceberg A23a will remain trapped in this ocean trap. However, they agree: A23a is only delaying its inevitable end. The Thwaites Glacier is also gradually melting. (rd/dpa)