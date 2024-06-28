Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Recently, an animal from Iowa in the USA was named the largest dog in the world. He has now died after an illness. The four-legged friend did not live to a ripe old age.

Des Moines – A Great Dane was considered the tallest dog in the world. “Kevin” from the US state of Iowa was an impressive 97 centimeters tall, measured from his feet to the raised part of his back. But his family is mourning him – the animal had to take the difficult path over “the rainbow bridge” as a result of an illness. According to a statement from the Guinness Book of Records, Kevin’s owners reported Kevin’s death on Monday (June 24, 2024).

Tracy and Roger Wolfe from West Des Moines said their family was “devastated”. Their loyal animal companion (“He was just the best giant boy!”) turned three years old. Kevin was officially confirmed as the world’s largest dog on March 20. There was also excitement recently about another record dog.

Dog Kevin has to undergo surgery and dies shortly afterwards

The Guinness Book of Records announced this earlier this month. Several media outlets such as USAToday and the WashingtonPost report about it. The children of the owners Alexander (12) and Ava (10) are also mourning his loss. According to Guinness World Records, Kevin had to undergo an unplanned operation after he became ill. The whole family is “devastated about Kevin,” they said.

His owner emphasized how gentle Kevin was. The world’s largest dog, for example, was “terribly afraid of the vacuum cleaner.” He would run away to escape the machine. Kevin also often behaved as if he didn’t know how big he was. “He’s always trying to squeeze himself into small beds, sit on us and do everything the smaller dogs do.”

Record-breaking dog Kevin “tried to squeeze himself into small beds”

Tracy Wolfe spoke with USAToday about her experiences when others met her big dog. “In fact, he has been to the County Fair two years in a row,” where people greeted Kevin more often than his family. Unlike with the vacuum cleaner, however, the dog enjoyed it and “soaked up the attention.”

Wolfe said she was happy about the record and that Kevin was able to “attract that spotlight.” “He absolutely loved the attention.” She wished these giant breeds and all dogs could live longer, as there is “never enough time” for them.

Kevin was named after a famous movie character

Kevin takes his name from a Christmas film that continues to enjoy great popularity in this country: the character Kevin from “Home Alone” from 1990, played by Macaulay Culkin. Dog Kevin came to the Wolfes after the death of their last dog, when a friend posted that he was looking for a home for a Great Dane after a litter.

The Guinness World Records record keepers were also “deeply saddened to learn that Kevin died suddenly after unexpected health complications.” They praised the owners: “Tracy and the team at the veterinary clinic where she works did everything they could to save Kevin after he became ill. Our thoughts and support go out to the Wolfe family during this difficult time.” It is not yet clear which animal is now the largest dog in the world after Kevin’s death.

Great Danes have a short life expectancy

Great Danes have a low life expectancy compared to other dog breeds, as the portal healthy-dogge.de writes. But even this did not reach Kevin’s goal. According to experts, the life expectancy of the breed is “only six and a half years, as numerous studies and data collections show.” According to the data, most Great Danes die of heart disease.

