Dhe German medical officers are calling for a uniform compulsory corona test in the European Union for all travelers from China. In the event of an explosive spread, as is currently the case in China, one must expect the virus to mutate, said Johannes Nießen, chairman of the Federal Association of Physicians in the Public Health Service, according to the Tuesday edition of the newspapers of the Funke media group. That’s why you have to be prepared.

“We now need a Europe-wide uniform protection concept,” said the doctor. “Every traveler from China should be tested by a rapid test when entering the EU.” The rule must apply to business travelers, tourists and other visitors. If the test result is positive, a PCR test must follow and the sample must be sequenced. Anyone who has become infected should definitely have to go into isolation, according to Nießen.

China is experiencing the highest increase in corona infections worldwide

The European Union had not yet decided on a common line during consultations on the corona wave in China last Thursday. EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides only called on the states to review their national measures to monitor the virus and, if necessary, to restart them.

China is currently experiencing the highest increase in Covid infections in the world, and hospitals are overcrowded in many places. In early December, Beijing backed away from its strict zero-Covid policy in a radical about-face. Since then, the corona restrictions have been significantly relaxed.

The United States and several European countries have now issued or announced entry restrictions for travelers from China, including France, Italy and Spain. In France, PCR tests after arrival will also be mandatory in the future. On the other hand, the federal government confirmed on Sunday that it initially wanted to wait and see. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) declared tightening of entry rules in Germany “not yet necessary” on Friday.

The left criticized this line and called for a PCR test to be mandatory for travelers from China at German airports as well. “The news that almost every second passenger from China who was tested at Milan Airport was corona positive must be alarming,” said the health policy spokeswoman for the left in the Bundestag, Kathrin Vogler, the news portal t-online. “In order to find out whether travelers from China may be bringing a previously unknown virus variant with them, a mandatory PCR test with sequencing makes sense.”