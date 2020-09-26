Popular smartphone maker company Realme is going to launch SLED 4K SmartTV in India soon. The company has disclosed this in its blog. Realme says that this is the world’s first SLED 4K Smart TV. It will be a 55-inch SmartTV with a 4K display resolution. TV will get better eye care with high color accuracy. Realme has teamed up with SPD Technology Chief Scientist John Ruymans to develop SLED technology.The TV will get a new type of panel, with 108 percent coverage of the NTSC color spectrum. The company claims that SLED TVs have better NTSC coverage than LEDs and some QLED TVs. Visual experience will be better than that. RGB backlighting will be used in this TV of Reality which turns into white. This will not only reduce the harmful effects of blue light, but will also provide high color accuracy.

Garmin brought new smartwatch, solar charge, battery will last 50 days

Brought the first tv in may

Let us know that the company currently sells 43-inch and 32-inch smart TVs, which were launched in May this year. Both of these are Android Smart TVs with LED displays, which have a bezel-less design in addition to the Chroma Boost picture engine. The 32 inch screen of Reality Smart TV is priced at Rs 13,999 and the 43 inch full HD model is priced at Rs 22,999.

Google Pixel 4A 5G phone specifications leaked, launching on September 30

The 32-inch TV has an HD resolution (1366×768 pixels) panel. At the same time, the 43-inch TV has a panel with full HD resolution (1920×1080 pixels). It has a MediaTek MSD6683 processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. Four speakers of 24 W are available with Dolby sound for better sound.