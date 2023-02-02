Home page World

From: Catherine Reikowski

Split

Steak could come from the laboratory in the future (symbolic image) © Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

Pork steak from the laboratory: A British company wants to help make food more climate-friendly. They celebrate their first product as a breakthrough.

Newcastle (UK) – Dr. Che Connon and Dr. Ricardo Gouveia were the first to try it: How does the steak taste when it is raw, how does it taste fried? And is it any different from a, well, regular steak? The British company 3D Bio-Tissues (3DBT) claims to have produced the first completely laboratory-bred pork steak, according to the portal businessgreen.com.

According to the company owners, the laboratory steak consists of cells that were taken from a pig and then multiplied in the laboratory. It is said to be “environmentally friendly and healthy”. 3DBT has specialized in organic fabrics, the company is a spin-off from Newcastle University.

British company creates steak in laboratory

The verdict of the two 3DBT chefs: Even in its raw state, the steak was no different from a conventional pork steak. For example, it had no smell – the steak aroma only developed when it was fried. There was no difference in the pan either, just like when slicing.

“It was cut like a normal steak,” Bussinesgreen quotes the two, “and had places where it was difficult to cut open.” The taste also “exceeded expectations”. As a breakthrough, the two describe the fact that they used a serum and an animal-free “booster” in the laboratory, which could also make the product profitable in the future.

Company wants to contribute to CO2 reduction with laboratory meat

In addition to laboratory-bred meat, the company also wants to develop other products, according to Businessgreen.com: Artificial leather is to be developed in one of the next projects. Experts therefore assume that laboratory products can contribute to the fact that less CO2 is released for nutrition than through animal husbandry.

But the very next project: The laboratory meat is to be prepared in a public cooking event – and then eaten, not only by the two company bosses. (cat)