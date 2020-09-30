American Timothy Ray Brown, who was the first in the world to recover from HIV infection, died of leukemia. This was announced by Brown’s partner Tim Hefgen, reports “Jellyfish“With reference to Reuters.

According to Associated PressBrown contracted HIV in 1995 while studying in Berlin. In 2017, suffering from leukemia, he underwent two bone marrow transplants in Berlin and became immune to HIV.

The virus did not return even after the withdrawal of antiretroviral drugs.

Photo: Associated Press

