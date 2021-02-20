For the first time in the world, a new strain of bird flu has been identified in seven employees of a poultry farm in southern Russia. This was reported by the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova, whose words are conveyed by TASS…

Popova noted that scientists from the Vector Center have found a virus in the genetic material of Russians. An outbreak of influenza among the poultry was registered at the enterprise in December 2020.

The head of Rospotrebnadzor noted that this was the world’s first confirmed case of human infection with the avian influenza A (H5N8) virus.

“All seven people I’m talking about today are doing well, their clinical course of the infectious disease was very mild. But at the same time, our scientists managed to see changes in the human body and the immune response to a meeting with this virus in all seven workers of this poultry farm, ”said Popova.

No cases of human-to-human transmission of a new type of avian influenza virus have yet been recorded, said the head of Rospotrebnadzor.

“So far we can see that the new causative agent of avian influenza A (H5N8) can be transmitted from birds to humans – it has overcome the interspecies barrier” Anna Popova, head of Rospotrebnadzor

Whether the virus will begin to spread from person to person and how soon it can happen, scientists do not yet know.

Russia has sent data on infection to the World Health Organization (WHO). “It happened a few days ago, as soon as we became absolutely confident in the research results,” said the head of the service.

Information about the transmission of the virus from birds to humans has been sent to the World Health Organization, Popova stressed. “Vector” has already placed in the international database GISAID the data of full genome sequencing of the virus A (H5N8) with those mutations that allowed it to overcome the interspecies barrier.

“The discovery of our scientists from the Vector Institute of Rospotrebnadzor allows us to warn scientists, practitioners, the public and citizens all over the world in order to take the necessary measures in a timely manner and counteract the new threat,” she said.

In February, virologist Anatoly Altstein said that there is always the possibility of a new pandemic in the world due to possible mutations of the bird flu virus. According to him, scientists have already developed a vaccine for bird flu, but it is too early to talk about creating a universal drug.