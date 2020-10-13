Dutch doctors recorded the first death from re-infection with coronavirus. The case description is published on the Oxford University Press website.

As the edition notes BNO, an 89-year-old woman from the Netherlands died, who re-contracted COVID-19 two months after the first infection.

It is known that the woman suffered from immunodeficiency. Doctors tried to save the patient for two weeks, but when reinfected, her condition was serious, and eventually the woman died.

On October 5, virologist Alexander Chepurnov said that the risk of re-infection with coronavirus may occur in six months, since during this period the number of antibodies to the virus will significantly decrease in the body.

However, other experts have previously noted that the immune system developed is individual, and people with immunodeficiencies can get sick faster.

On October 12, Rospotrebnadzor reported that not a single case of re-infection with coronavirus was recorded in Russia. In total, only six cases have been described in the world, and all of them are abroad.