In the Netherlands, an 89-year-old woman has died after reinfection with the coronavirus. This is reported by RIA News citing a publication by Oxford University Press.

Dutch doctors noted that the woman suffered from a form of blood cell disease and immunodeficiency. She first contracted COVID-19 two months ago. The second time, her condition deteriorated sharply, and the woman died two weeks after hospitalization.

According to Dutch portal BNO, this case was the world’s first death after a second coronavirus infection.

Earlier it was reported that in Russia for the entire time of the epidemic, not a single case of re-infection was detected. Deputy Director for Scientific Work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor Alexander Gorelov, that at the moment six such cases have been recorded all over the world.