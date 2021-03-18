The first country in the world – Gibraltar – has completed the coronavirus vaccination. Writes about it Reuters with reference to the statement of the head of the British Ministry of Health Matt Hancock.

“We supply Gibraltar, like all our territories, with vaccines. And I am glad to be able to inform parliament that yesterday Gibraltar became the first country in the world to complete a vaccination program for its entire adult population, ”said the head of the Ministry of Health.

The population of Gibraltar, a territory that is considered an overseas region of Great Britain, which is disputed by Spain, is about 34 thousand people. Foreigners living there are also eligible for the vaccination program.

RIA News notes that the UK is the leader in the number of people vaccinated against coronavirus in Europe. The country has vaccinated 25 million people.

In Britain, vaccinations began in early January. In the EU, the vaccination campaign started on December 27.

