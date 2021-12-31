The world’s first case of simultaneous illness with coronavirus and influenza was registered in Israel. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the data of the edition “Yediot Ahronot”.

So, a case called “fluron” was identified in one of the women in labor who had not been vaccinated. Upon arrival at the clinic, the woman was diagnosed with influenza and COVID-19 – the simultaneous illness with two viruses was also confirmed by repeated tests.

It is noted that the Israeli Ministry of Health is studying this case. There is a possibility that parallel infections could have occurred in medical practice before this event.

Earlier in November, nutritionist Rimma Moysenko said that the transferred coronavirus can create an iron deficiency in the body. For example, those who have been ill may experience weakness, hair loss, and deterioration of the condition of the nail plate and skin.