The race to resume supersonic passenger flights nearly two decades after the Concorde’s retirement got a glimmer of excitement on Monday as planemaker Bombardier unveiled high-speed achievements in confirming the launch of its new business jet.

The Canadian company said the Global 8000 under development will be “the fastest and longest-range business jet in the world”.

With capacity for up to 19 passengers, a range of 8,000 nautical miles (14,800 kilometers) and a maximum speed of Mach 0.94 (1160 km/h), the next plane is expected to enter service in 2025, according to a Bombardier statement.

The news comes after a Global 7500 test vehicle broke the sound barrier during a demonstration flight last May, reaching speeds in excess of Mach 1,015 (1253 km/h).

The aircraft, accompanied by a NASA F/A-18 pursuit aircraft, also became the first Transport category aircraft to fly supersonic on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as a result of the flight, Bombardier says.

“The Global 8000 aircraft leverages the outstanding attributes of the Global 7500 aircraft, offering our customers a flagship aircraft of a new era,” said Éric Martel, President and CEO of Bombardier, in a statement released Monday.

Flight testing for the Global 8000 has already begun on the Global 7500 flight test vehicles. Bombardier says the next aircraft will also have a cabin altitude equivalent to 2,900 feet.

The Global 8000 is just one of many developments in countless efforts to increase the speed of passenger aircraft more than two decades after Concorde’s retirement.

Last year, United Airlines announced it could offer supersonic routes as early as 2029, after closing a deal to buy 15 supersonic jets.

Colorado-based Boom Supersonic, meanwhile, is completing ground testing of the X-B1, the prototype aircraft for its Overture jet, designed to seat between 65 and 88 people, which aims to fly over 500 mostly transoceanic routes. that will benefit from the aircraft Speeds Mach-2.2.

Sadly, Florida-based aviation startup Aerion collapsed months after revealing plans for a Mach 4+ commercial airliner called the Aerion AS3 last year.