“The big problem of mental health today is that of post-acute care. After the acute event and hospitalization, the patient often does not have a context in which to be assisted outside of the home setting, where however the burden that weighs on family members and caregivers is unsustainable. We must therefore intervene with the creation and strengthening of health apartments, where we can welcome the patient after the acute event, also to provide relief to family members and caregivers“. This is the proposal launched by the director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaiaon the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

“These are protected living contexts, real forms of cohousing, where sick people can go to recover social relationships, which are fundamental – he explains to Adnkronos Salute – also from a therapeutic point of view, and where they can be assisted both under the health and social profile before reintegration into the home context”.

According to Vaia, “another problem is stigma and prejudice, which hinder access to care and make it difficult to know the exact number of people suffering from mental health problems and who would need assistance.”