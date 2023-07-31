The expected attendance of Pope Francis at World Youth Day (WYD), to be held in Lisbon (Portugal), It will begin next Wednesday, August 2.

The Vatican had informed that one of the conditions of this trip of the Supreme Pontiff was to be able to revisit the sanctuary of Fatima to implore again for peace in Ukraine and in the world, since the history of the apparitions are especially linked to Russia.

(You can read: Zelensky says that the war reaches Russia after a drone attack on Moscow)

It should be remembered that Francisco had already gone to the Marian sanctuary on the occasion of the centenary of the apparitions for the canonization of the two little shepherds, Francesco and Jacinta Marto, in May 2017, and therefore it will be one of the few places in the world that the Argentine pontiff he has visited on more than one occasion in his pontificate.

On the previous occasion, in the chapels of the apparitions, Francisco asked for “harmony among the peoples”, now he returns with crises and wars that continue throughout the world and a conflict at the gates of Europe.

The Vatican reported that the Pope will be in Fatima for about five hours, where he will arrive by helicopter, and there will be sick young people and some inmates at the ceremony.

The bodies of Francisco and Jacinta Marto are in the Basilica of Our Lady of Fatima, which each year receives seven million visitors.

This gesture that the pontiff will make, will test his age, 86 years, and only two months after his operation for an abdominal hernia, is directly related to another that he made just over a month after the outbreak of the war: the consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, celebrated in San Pedro on March 25, 2022, in front of a copy of the statue of Our Lady of Fatima.



(We recommend: Remains of a German mountaineer who disappeared in 1986 found in a glacier in the Swiss Alps)

“We have lost the path of peace. We have forgotten the lesson of the tragedies of the last century, the sacrifice of millions who died in world wars,” the Pope said on that occasion and now it is expected to know what the plea will be in the sanctuary.

Our Lady of Fatima has been linked to Russia ever since Sister Lucia dos Santos, one of the Portuguese girls who claimed to have witnessed several Marian apparitions in 1917 along with her two cousins, said that Mary asked that Russia be consecrated to her Immaculate Heart for her “conversion”.

More news

“We have not received information from Colombians accused of belonging to gangs”

Is the video of alleged UFOs flying over Nevada, in the United States, real?

Argentina pays maturity to the IMF with yuan and CAF bridge loan

LATEST NEWS EDITOR*

*With information from EFE