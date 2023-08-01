The 37th World Youth Day (WYD) begins this Tuesday (1st), after being postponed in 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event should bring together around 1.5 million people until Sunday (6) in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, which was chosen to host WYD in 2019, after the end of the edition held in Panama City.

Pope Francis should arrive in Portugal to participate in WYD only on Wednesday (2). This will be the pope’s first international trip since the abdominal surgery he underwent in early June to operate on an incisional hernia, caused by poor healing from previous procedures.

Before his departure, the pope visited this Monday (31) the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome. For more than a decade, he has gone there before his international trips to pray for protection before the icon of Salus Populi Romani, patroness of the Roman people.

Upon his arrival in Portugal, the pope will first have a meeting with the country’s president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and later he will meet with the prime minister of Portugal, António Costa. He is yet to meet with other Portuguese authorities and members of civil society at the Centro Cultural de Belém and also with students from the Catholic University of Portugal.

The theme of this year’s WYD will be “Mary got up and left in haste”, inspired by the 1st chapter of the book of Luke: verse 39 which deals with the visit of the Virgin Mary to her cousin Elizabeth. This is the fourth WYD to take place during the pontificate of Francis, who expects a meeting of young Catholics willing to “fight again for their dreams” and which will be guided by a discourse of “modernization”.

In his preparatory messages for the event, Pope Francis asked young people to rise up and “be witnesses of the love of God in the world”, following the example of St. Paul and Mary herself. He also encouraged young people to “face up to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused suffering, isolation and violence in many parts of the globe”.

The WYD 2023 program will include moments of prayer, catechesis, celebration and sharing among young people from different countries and cultures. There will also be cultural, artistic and social activities. The highlight of the event will be the Holy Mass presided over by Pope Francis on the 6th, in which he will send young people on mission around the world.

WYD is an event that brings together young Catholics from all over the world every two or three years, since 1986, when it was instituted by Pope John Paul II. The last edition, held in Panama, was attended by around 700,000 people. WYD in Lisbon will be the first in Europe since Krakow, Poland, in 2016.