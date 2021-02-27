Annually metropolitan Department of Labor and Social Protection of Population holds a competition, thanks to which socially oriented non-profit organizations receive grants for the implementation of the most needed charitable practices in Moscow. For example, this year such financial support will allow providing additional social services to 40 thousand Muscovites.

This includes targeted assistance to people with disabilities, and training for novice volunteers, and inclusive workshops, and counseling for people in difficult life situations.

So, charitable foundation “Adeli” works with families with children and adults with disabilities. The program includes two weeks of rehabilitation for adolescents and young people with disabilities from 10 to 30 years old and their families.

“Together with the Department, we have been carrying out joint programs for several years. Last year there was an early assistance project for 246 children and 265 parents. Children with various diseases of the musculoskeletal system and the central nervous system, congenital genetic pathologies underwent two-week rehabilitation courses, adapted to the individual characteristics of the child, the specificity of the disease and age. Their parents also received a course of psychological assistance. This is a huge support for families with children with disabilities, ”comments the president of the NGO. Alexander Garaiko.

Also, grants can be used to train volunteers and develop the volunteer movement in Moscow. It does so National Health Development Fund… “With the help of the grant, we are developing and accumulating new formats of work with donors for the effective organization of volunteer movement in the field of blood and bone marrow donation,” comments the head of the NGO, Deputy Chairman of the Coordination Council for Blood Donation at the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation Elena Stefanyuk…

Grants are just one of many support measures for metropolitan NPOs. In addition, they receive expert, information and advice at the center “My career”… There is a special area for working with NGOs and volunteers. To learn more about how the city helps philanthropists and what services NGOs provide to Muscovites, visit the portal “Moscow is a good city”.