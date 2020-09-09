Beat cancer After the World Cup 2011, the news related to Yuvraj’s health had shaken his fans and Indian team. Yuvraj Singh had a cancerous tumor in his lung and he had to stay away from cricket for a long time to treat it. Yuvraj played in the World Cup with the pain of this tumor and he did not disclose this to anyone then. He was then consistently proving himself in every match for India. He took a break from cricket and then came back to beat this deadly disease.

Record 6 sixes in 6 balls and Fifty in just 12 balls Stuart Broad’s 6 consecutive sixes in a single over against England in 2007 World T20 and a half-century off just 12 balls in this match is still in his name. The champion player played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20I matches in his international career. Out of 304 ODIs, Yuvraj played 301 for India, while the remaining 3 ODIs played for Asia XI.

Heroes of the world cup-2011 He proved to be the biggest hero in Team India’s World Cup 2011 win and in this tournament he proved himself again and again with both ball and bat. He was voted Man of the Tournament for his brilliant game in that World Cup. In this World Cup, he had scored 362 runs and 15 wickets.

This is a good career Yuvi has a total of 1900 runs in 62 innings of 40 Tests, with 3 centuries and 11 half-centuries to his name. At the same time, in the matter of his ODI career, Yuvraj scored a total of 8701 runs in 278 innings. During this time, he scored 14 centuries and 52 half-centuries with his bat. Yuvraj, who scored 1177 runs in 58 T20Is, has recorded 8 half-centuries here. He has taken 9 wickets in Tests, 111 in ODIs and 28 wickets in T20I.

Foreign leagues playing after retirement Yuvraj was not selected in the World Cup squad of the World Cup 2019 and only after that he decided to say goodbye to his international cricket. He has since been playing leagues abroad. He was a part of Canada’s T20 league, while being talked about playing in the Big Bash, but now his return to domestic cricket is being talked about.

Veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh retired from international and domestic cricket in 2019, but now wants to change his decision. He wants to play T20 for Punjab in domestic cricket and has also written a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chairman Saurabh Ganguly seeking permission. Yuvi Fighter, who was a member of T-20 in 2007 and ODI World Winner team in 2011. He is a champion not only in the cricket field, but also in personal life.