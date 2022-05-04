(Reuters) – The world will face a food crisis and Brazil’s responsibility to supply food to the country and abroad will grow, Agriculture Minister Marcos Montes said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event on the national fertilizer plan, he cited the conflict in Ukraine as a “serious problem” that “turned on even more light” regarding Brazil’s high dependence on fertilizer imports.

“Today, we are all looking for alternatives so that Brazil does not become as dependent as we are today… The crisis generates opportunities, and this is a great opportunity for Brazil to continue being this food power in the whole world”, he said.

Montes reported a recent conversation with the director-general of the WTO in which she “almost asked” that Brazil continue producing food to feed the world.

“We will have, unfortunately, I have no doubt about it, a food crisis in the world, and Brazil will have this even greater responsibility, to put food on the table of Brazilians, but also to feed the world.”

He also mentioned that the initial projection for national grain production, around 300 million tons in 2021/22, ended up being reduced due to climate issues to about 269 million tons.

“The remedy for inflation, and food plays an important part in this, is to produce more.”

(By Leticia Fucuchima)

