First group defeat in history for the New Zealanders. In Paris, the tournament opens with the victory of the hosts, signed by the tries of Penaud and Jaminet and the foot of Ramos. Telea’s brace is not enough to avoid the knockout

France defeated the All Blacks 27-13 in Paris in the match that opened the 2023 Rugby World Cup. For Fabien Galthie’s team it is a fundamental victory, which launches them towards victory in Pool A (in which there is Italy), while for coach Ian Foster’s New Zealanders it is a historic defeat, in fact the first suffered in the group stage in the history of the world championship. France will be back on the field on Thursday the 14th to challenge Uruguay in Lille, while the following day New Zealand will challenge Namibia in Toulouse.

Pressure — It takes 92 seconds for the All Blacks to score their first try of the tournament. It all started with a sensational gap in midfield by Rieko Ioane who broke through unopposed until inside the 22, then the French stopped the action irregularly, Aaron Smith beat it quickly and with all the blues concentrated on the left defensive zone to block, the the ball goes out for Beauden Barrett who with a perfect cross kick cues Mark Telea at the opposite flag, who just has to pick up and hit. Richie Mounga misses transformation. On the other hand, however, two set pieces by Thomas Ramos between the 5th and 20th minutes earned the French overtaking. In the 25th minute the All Blacks besiege the French goal line, an offside comes right in front of the posts and the choice goes for the marker, which Mounga obviously scores for 8-6. It’s not a spectacular match: the French clearly feel the pressure from their debut and make gratuitous mistakes otherwise inexplicable, the New Zealanders don’t seem to fully trust their game. In fact, when they trust, they make a mistake: they ask for a scrum in midfield, but Uini Atonio forces Ethan de Groot (the second for the left-back) to foul and Ramos from midfield slips in the posts for 9-8. With the New Zealand attack advancing dangerously deep in the 22, always de Groot commits a Fantozziano forward, which allows the French to overturn the field with a good counterattack, which leads to a ground infringement by Telea which sends Ramos back to the pitch behind of the right-footed out: ball that ends in a whisker to the side of the posts. Mounga will also be considered the player with the highest performance in Super Rugby, but the number 10 shirt of the All Blacks can have better and more worthy interpreters than the past, he demonstrates without fear of contradiction in the 38th minute, when he receives a very comfortable Ramos’ free kick, but, even though he was aware of the obvious breathlessness of his opponents and with at least 30 meters free in front of him to run and invent, instead of playing, he returned the oval to touche. Until rest, the score does not change anymore. See also Fiorentina, Piatek shoots and overtakes Cabral: the gunslinger is ahead, but the race after Vlahovic is still open

Comeback — The second half opens with an excellent French attack, the New Zealanders are forced to retreat near the goal line, but a clean lateral by Francois Cros ruins everything. And the bill is very salty. The All Blacks can counterattack, it’s a kick over the first line of defense by Ardie Savea that causes the first break, then with the advancing attack it’s Mounga who fishes wide to the left for Telea, who finds practically no opposition to trot into the try. Mounga misses the transformation – this is really a novelty for such a reliable footballer. However, the New Zealand opener redeemed himself in the 53rd minute, when with a miraculous tackle he managed to close on Damian Penaud, who was thrown towards the flag. But the overtaking goal arrives in the 55th minute, when the blues force the New Zealanders to retreat and leave space, which Matthieu Jalibert exploits by inventing a wonderful pass, after having attracted 3 men on himself, to free Penaud’s diving goal. Ramos converts and France goes to +3. Will Jordan misjudges a high ball, hits a Frenchman in the air, collects the inevitable yellow card and concedes the penalty. But that the tension is really enormous, Ramos proves it in the 60th minute, when he sends out a kick (for heaven’s sake, not very easy) that he would normally put in blindfolded. France took advantage of their numerical superiority by trying to explore the spaces, they also played much better, but failed to do any damage: even Antoine Dupont made a sensational mistake, kicking a ball directly into touch with which he instead wanted to gain the pitch. The All Blacks are in trouble and in the 66th minute Ramos puts in an easy place for +6. Another “aerial” foul by Jordan costs the +9 signed by Ramos: with 7 minutes to go the game is over. Definitely closed, given that the All Blacks seem to be back to what they were two years ago, uncertain, without a logical and coherent thread to guide them, but above all not very courageous. In the 78th minute the goal that sanctions the French triumph arrives: Beauden Barrett tries an individual play against all logic, the result of desperation, in the ruck the oval ends up on the side of the blues, Maxime Lucu (replaced for Dupoint) shoots high towards the box in goal, Mounga looks dazed in the air while Melvin Jaminet (replaced Ramos) pounces on the oval in flight, who collects it and rolls in goal (then not transformed). Better than this for the hosts could not start. See also This was the training of Racing Champion 2001

September 8, 2023 (change September 8, 2023 | 23:22)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#World #start #France #starts #great #Blacks #folded