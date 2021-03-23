The United Nations report for 2021 on the development of water resources in the world, entitled ‘The Value of Water’, presents an analysis of the use of this resource in many parts of the planet. Additionally, it offers recommendations for the establishment of policies that allow a better use of this resource. After the report, various experts warned about the need to guarantee access to water to prevent diseases, a call to which Pope Francis joined.

Qu Dongyou, director general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO, for its acronym in English), said, among other things, that the increase in the population coupled with changes in diets will generate an increase in water needs for the next few years. Similarly, it also called attention to the number of people who in recent years have not had access to this resource.

“The lives of more than 1 billion people are severely limited by water scarcity. Intensifying water use threatens food security and requires urgent action. Insufficient and unreliable access to water hinders the livelihoods of many millions of small farmers, fishermen and herders, “Qu said in part of his message.

According to the United Nations report for 2021, the use of fresh water has increased by six in the last 100 years and maintains an annual growth of 1% since the 1980s.

Additionally, the document refers to the number of people who live in countries where water experiences water stress, a phenomenon that arises when the demand for water is higher than the amount available during a certain period or when its use is seen restricted for its low quality.

In this sense, the organism indicates that more than “2,000 million people live in places with this phenomenon” and the figure increases to 4,000 million when taking into account “the people who inhabit areas with serious water scarcity for at least a month in the year”.

“Water is a blue gold to which 2.2 billion people around the world (29% of the world’s population) do not have access,” said Audrey Azoulay, Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Scientific Organization. Culture, referring to data issued by the United Nations in 2017.

A Palestinian woman washes clothes at her home in the southern Gaza Strip on March 21, 2021. © Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters

Water valuation, central axis of the 2021 report

Within the framework of World Water Day, a date established to raise awareness about the importance of this resource, FAO warned about the impact that the commodification of the resource has caused in recent years.

“Those who control how water is valued control how it is used. Values ​​are a key aspect of power and equity in water resource governance. The inability to fully value water in all its different uses is seen as the root, or a It is a symptom of political neglect towards water and its mismanagement. Very often, the value of water or the set of its multiple values ​​does not constitute a weighting factor in decision-making “, reads the executive summary of the report submitted.

Also, during a virtual presentation, Azoulay pointed out that “water cannot be reduced to its price. We must consider that water is a global common good.”

Concern about the commodification of water was addressed by Pope Francis during the Angelus prayer, Sunday, March 21. In his words, the Supreme Pontiff indicated that “we are invited to reflect on the value of this wonderful and irreplaceable gift from God. For us believers, water is not a commodity ”he added.

Marking World Water Day, Pope Francis calls for an urgent change of lifestyle to ensure that this basic human right is made accessible to all.https://t.co/jZLt2COJRY – Vatican News (@VaticanNews) March 22, 2021

Additionally, a statement read by Cardinal Pietro Parolin reflected that the pope also called for putting aside the word consumption, used to talk about the use of water, and replacing it with “sensible use.”

The document issued by the United Nations also refers to the fact that there is no clear relationship between the price and the value of water.

“Traditional economic accounting, which is often very important in informing political decisions, tends to limit the values ​​of water in the same way that other products are valued – using the recorded price or the cost of water when economic transactions produce. However, in the case of water, there is no clear relationship between price and value, “the report indicates.

The Covid-19 pandemic increases the need for access to water

Since the end of 2019, the world has been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization since March 2020.

Among the care measures, in addition to the use of a mask and social distancing, constant hand washing has stood out, something that worries the health authorities due to the lack of access to water for a part of the population in the world.

A family remains at home with several containers to collect water in Mexico City, Mexico, on March 22, 2021. © José Méndez / EFE

According to the Reuters news agency, which cites the study published by the United Nations, around 3 billion people in the world do not have access to a facility to wash their hands with soap and water at home.

In this sense, many experts have established that the pandemic has raised the urgency of establishing access to water worldwide.

“The pandemic has highlighted the urgency of closing gaps and guaranteeing the right to water, the main public good to prevent diseases and contribute to economic recovery and sustainable development,” said Tanja Lieuw, Climate Change and Environment Officer for Latin America of FAO.

Additionally, the study emphasized the impact that global warming is having on water sources due to “a change in rainfall.” He also warned about the melting of glaciers, the threats of flooding and the limitation of the world’s fresh water sources due to rising temperatures.

With Reuters, EFE and AP