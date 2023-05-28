Saber Interactive is inviting you to “celebrate the anticipated release of Space Marine 2” in World War Z: Aftermath courtesy of two new Warhammer 40,000 trinkets to equip in-game.

The trinkets can be used by any character in the game and are available for free to all World War Z: Aftermath players. You can see what’s on offer in the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it 15-second video below:

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 trinkets | World War Z: Aftermath.

“Players will be able to show their loyalty to the Emperor with the Lieutenant Titus trinket, while traitors and heretics will be able to show their Xenos leanings with the Hormangaunt Tyranid trinket,” the team explains.

You can “pledge your allegiance and join in the World War Z: Aftermath event” between now and 1st June, 2023.

ICYMI, the enormously popular co-operative zombie shooter World War Z finally released on Switch last year.

World War Z initially launched for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox back in 2019, where its chaotic third-person zombie slaughter – reminiscent of Valve’s seminal Left 4 Dead series – quickly found a legion of fans, selling over one million copies in the first week alone.