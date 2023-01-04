L’next gen upgrade Of World War Z: Aftermath finally has one exit daterevealed by Saber Interactive with a new trailer: the update will be available starting January 24, free for those who already own the PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions.

Almost a year and a half after the debut of the Aftermath version, the Left 4 Dead-style cooperative shooter therefore continues to receive post-launch support, in this case with the exclusive XL Horde modeavailable to upgraders only.

Compared to the standard Horde mode, in this case we will see the arrival of even more numerous waves of enemieswhich will really test our skills and will force us to coordinate actions with teammates in the best possible way in order to survive.

On a technical level, the update will introduce the support for 4K and 60 fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, making the combat experience guaranteed by the Saber Interactive title more fluid and precise. Have you read our World War Z review?