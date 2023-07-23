Direct challenge to Europe and NATO





The Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko during the meeting with the Russian president Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg he claimed that members of the Wagner Group “start to stress him” because “they want to march to Warsaw“. This was reported by the Russian news agency Interfax. “The Wagners are starting to stress us. They say, ‘We want to go in West, let us’. I ask why they want to go to the West. ‘Well, we want to go on an excursion to Poland, to Rzeszow,'” Lukashenko reported. He brought Putin a map on the transfer of Polish armed forces to the borders of the Union State.

The Belarusian president then reassured Putin: “I keep them at the camp (the Wagner group), in Belarus, as we agreed, and I don’t want to move them from there because they are not in a good mood. And we have to acknowledge it, I am aware of everything that happens around the Union. But it’s just a detail,” he said. Lukashenko brought to his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin a map on the transfer of fPolish armed forces on the borders of the Union: “A lot of mercenaries and key strategic reserves have already been involved. It shows that this reckless policy of throwing unprepared people and mercenaries into the fire will lead to nothing,” he said.

“They are actively involving mercenaries. I specially brought you a map on the transfer of the Polish Armed Forces to the borders of the Union, we see that the ground is being prepared. Let’s say one of the brigades found a place 40 kilometers from Brest. They were 500 kilometers apart, they moved 40 kilometres. I show you the map. We can see it all. And a little more than 100 kilometers from Grodno, the 2nd brigade was transferred. They have a division, but the brigades have arrived so far. And Rzeszow is becoming active, an airfield where the Americans are moving equipment,” the Belarusian president said, quoted by state news agency Belta.

