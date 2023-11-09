Everyone, west and east, north and south of the world, was better off with the GDR, the Berlin Wall and the planet divided between capitalism and real socialism





More than 150 conflicts in the world. Two wars on the doorstep of the European Union and Italy. The UN is helpless and now useless. United States in leadership crisis. There Third World warin fact, it has already begun. If you think about it, all this chaos started exactly 34 years ago. Today is November 9th, celebrated for many years as the year of liberation with the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

The eastward expansion of NATO, despite the fact that the USA had promised not to do so, obtaining the USSR’s approval for the reunification of the Germany, has raised tensions with post-communist Russia over the years. And the end of the two blocks led to globalization and the explosion of Islamic terrorism, in addition to uncontrolled and uncontrollable migratory flows. The European Union is a dwarf, it does not have a common foreign policy and it does not have an army. China wants to dominate half the globe and threatens Taiwan, thus opening a third world front. Africa is dying of hunger and conflicts. All with climate change now out of control.

Who on November 9, 1989 rejoiced for the fall of the Wall should think again carefully. Very good. With hindsight everyone, West and East, North and South of the world, were better off with the GDR, the Berlin Wall and the planet divided between capitalism and real socialism.

