War Russia-Ukraine: World War III. The prophecy of the seer Horacio Villegas, Texan Nostradamus

There war between Russia And Ukraine it shows no sign of subsiding. The hope remains that in the end Putin, Zelensky, NATO and everyone can find the way to peace, but the fears of a long and terribly dramatic conflict are always great. Obviously, there are those who fear that something worse could be unleashed. The specter of third World warL’Nuclear apocalypse… But let us return to the former hope: that peace will prevail. In recent weeks he had kept the prophecy dthe Horacio Villegaswhich some had dubbed as the Texan Nostradamus. The American seer is very famous in the United States: he wrote several books predicted the victory of Donald Trump as head of the White House a couple of years ago, when no one believed it and the tycoon was far from his goal. Before going to review what he said about the world war, however, let’s remember and underline one thing: prophecies have nothing scientific at all.

World War III: prophecy of the seer Horacio Villegas. Nuclear apocalypse? Forecasts

“I have seen fireballs falling from the sky hitting the Earth. I believe they can be interpreted as the nuclear missiles that will destroy our planet “, the words of Texan seer which sets the start of the conflict for May 13, the day that coincides with the apparition of the Our Lady of Fatima: “People have to prepare for what is about to happen. Certainly in a period of time that goes from May 13 to October 13, a war will break out that will bring devastation and death “. In short, the prophecy of Horacio Villegas it is scary and evokes the third world war, the nuclear apocalypse. But, as mentioned, the hopes that in the end there will be a peace that will save the world from dramatic dangers remain many.

