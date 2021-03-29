A brigade of volunteers looking at Russia WWII burials near the town of Zhestiánaya Gorka (in Novgorod Oblast) got a big surprise in May 2019. He found human remains, but they weren’t soldiers or on a battlefield. They had discovered a mass grave of civilians killed by extermination commandos nazis: 42 people, included three children and a pregnant woman.

In recent years, discoveries like this and the declassification of historical archives of the FSB (heir to the KGB), or the ministries of the Interior and Defense, have increased investigations into war crimes committed by Nazi troops against the civilian population during the occupation of the USSR. It does not matter that more than 75 years have passed since the end of World War II. Russia doesn’t want me to lose in oblivion.

To do this, it has grouped all the investigations into a single file, which includes, among others, the Zhestiánaya Gorka massacres, where, according to the files, more than 2,600 people perished; or the cold-blooded murder of 214 children in an orphanage in Yeisk, on the Sea of ​​Azov.

The common procedure for all these investigations will be called “Case on the genocide of the peoples of the USSR during the Great Patriotic War”, As World War II is known here, announced last week Alexander Bastrikin, chairman of the Investigation Committee, which deals with major crimes.

Bastrikin recalled that crimes against civilians before or during a war do not have a statute of limitations and are considered crimes against humanity, according to the statute of the International Court of Nuremberg.

The recent declassification of archives, including post-war investigations and testimonies so far secretswill allow you to delve into the details of these atrocities.

That is the origin of one of the most advanced and known cases: the massacre in 1942 of 214 children in an orphanage in Yeisk, in what is now Krasnodar krai, in southern Russia.

The Investigation Committee opened a criminal investigation into these events in 2019, after studying the files of the FSB.

The extermination group Ek10a

According to the investigation, those responsible for the massacre were members of the Ek10a, a Einsatzkommando or Nazi extermination group sent to the occupied areas.

The Ek10a was very vicious in southern Russia. Some of its members have already been punished, but others have fled. One of the suspects of being part of the group is Helmut Oberlander, who is 97 years old and lives in canada. A German born in Ukraine, during the Yeisk massacre, he was 17 years old and worked as a translator.

Helmut Oberlander, in an undated photo. Photo: archive

Oberlander is on the Simon Wisenthal Center’s criminal list. The Canadian authorities initiated a case against him in 1994 and, after years of investigation and trials, in 2017 they withdrew his citizenship that had been granted to him in 1960. Moscow expects him to be deported.

He has never denied that he was part of the battalion, but claims that he was forcibly recruited as a teenager and never took part in the atrocities.

The new file on “genocides against the peoples of the USSR” also includes: other massacres committed during the war in the regions of Oriol, Pskov, Volgograd, Stavropol or Crimea.

In April 2020, the Committee opened a new case for genocide in the Rostov-on-Don region, where Nazi troops allegedly shot some 30,000 people in 1942 and 1943.

Putin greets top Russian officials during a Victory Over Nazi Germany Day parade in Moscow. Photo: AP

This case includes the investigation of the major extermination of Jews in what is now Russia, which occurred on August 11 and 12, 1942 in an area near the village of Zmiévskaya. Investigators suspect that Oberlander would also be involved in these events.

The Russian authorities know that due to the time that has elapsed, it will be very difficult to bring all those responsible to justice. But that does not mean that they do not have to be brought to light. Even if they have passed away, “their names and crimes must be made public,” Bastrikin said.

“The whole world should know that the war was also fought against the civilian population: children, women and the elderly,” said General Mikhail Moiseyev, who chairs the Russian Veterans Union, on the Gazeta.ru website. According to the deputy Alexéi Chepa, the facts must be disclosed in detail to avoid their repetition.

The author is a Moscow correspondent for La Vanguardia